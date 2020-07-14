WZC Vs SSD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Watan Zalmi CC will face Seaside CC in the upcoming clash of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League. WZC have managed to win both the games they have participated in the season so far with a total of four points to their name. WZC won by 13 runs in their last clash against Hisingen CC. As for Seaside CC, they have managed to find a win in the only game they've played in the season. They played Almhult CC in their first game and won the clash by six wickets.

The WZC vs SSD live match will commence on Tuesday, July 14 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the WZC vs SSD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the WZC vs SSD Dream11 prediction, WZC vs SSD Dream11 top picks and WZC vs SSD Dream11 team.

Also Read | CSK Pacer Lungi Ngidi Demands South Africa Takes 'Black Lives Matter' Seriously In Cricket

WZC vs SSD Dream11 team

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Lauded By Indian Fans For Moving Experience On Racism In UK; Watch Video

WZC vs SSD Dream11 top picks

Muhibullah Kharoti (WK) Imran Khan Rimon Chandra-Saha Harinder Koranga Zawwar Hussain Ashiq Hussain

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly To Speak To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Over India's Dismal Overseas Results

WZC vs SSD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WZC vs SSD Dream11 team

WZC vs SSD Dream11 team: Watan Zalmi CC (WZC)

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Sadek Robel, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Hamad Ahmed, Mohammad Askari, Imran Khan, Taimur Khan, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, Fahd Omair Zafar, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan, Sabaun Shirzad, Muhammad Taj, Eywazollah Raisi

WZC vs SSD Dream11 team: Seaside CC (SSD)

Ammar Zafar , Umair Chaudary, Rubal Pathak, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Shreyas Murthy, Imam Shaik, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Aditya Arora, Babar Farooq, Ashiq Hussain, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwa

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Excited For Eng Vs WI Test Series, Fans Want Him To Return Soon Instead

WZC vs SSD Dream11 prediction: WZC vs SSD Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Watan Zalmi CC : Muhibullah Kharoti (WK), Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, MD Nabil, Abdul Haq-Khan, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Hamad Ahmed, Niaz Mohammad, Waleed Ilyas, Abid Khan

: Muhibullah Kharoti (WK), Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, MD Nabil, Abdul Haq-Khan, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Hamad Ahmed, Niaz Mohammad, Waleed Ilyas, Abid Khan Seaside CC: Ammar Zafar (WK), Harinder Koranga, Zawwar Hussain, Ashiq Hussain, Shreyas Murthy, Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Aditya Arora, Babar Farooq, Ibrahim Khan, Mokhtar Ghulami

WZC vs SSD Dream11 prediction

Our WZC vs SSD Dream11 prediction is that Seaside CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The WZC vs SSD Dream11 prediction, WZC vs SSD Dream11 top picks and WZC vs SSD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WZC vs SSD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)