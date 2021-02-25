XI-S Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

XI Stars will take on Bengali CC in Match 68 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 25 at 5:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our XI-S vs BEN Dream11 prediction, probable XI-S vs BEN playing 11 and XI-S vs BEN Dream11 team. The XI-S vs BEN live stream can be found on FanCode.

XI-S vs BEN Dream11 prediction: XI-S vs BEN preview

This is the second match of the day for XI Stars whose chances of qualifying for the knockout stage has already diminished after a poor ECS T10 campaign. They are currently placed at bottom of the points table after playing 6 matches. XI-S side have lost 5 matches and won only 1 match. They will be playing the remaining matches for pride and finish the season on a high.

This is the first match of the day for the Bengali side who are fourth on the points and are desperate to make it to the knockout stage. They have played 7 matches out of which they won 4 matches and lost 3. and from hereon every match will be important. The last time both teams played against each other was on 10th February, which Bengali won by just 2 runs. This time around they would look to improve on the previous performance and win the match comfortably.

XI-S vs BEN live prediction: Squad details for XI-S vs BEN Dream11 team

XI-S : Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan

BEN: Shafiqur Rahman (wk), Omar Ali, Riaz Howlader (c), Alauddin Siddique, Mosaraf Hossain, Waqar Hussain, Hasan Bin Hakim, TuhinMotalab, Nadeem Hussain, Al Amin Mg, Mukter Hossain, MD Arifur Rahman, KausarDipu, Rafiqul AlamRajib, Rashed Mir, Shakil Islam, TamjidBepari, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Qaqar Hussain, Ziad Hossain, MahbubulAlam

XI-S vs BEN match prediction: XI-S vs BEN Dream11 top picks

Umar Riaz

Tabish Qahqous

Shafiqur Rahman

Riaz Howladar

XI-S vs BEN Dream11 live: XI-S vs BEN Dream11 team

XI-S vs BEN live: XI-S vs BEN match prediction

As per our prediction, BEN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The XI-S vs BEN match prediction and XI-S vs BEN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The XI-S vs BEN Dream11 team and XI-S vs BEN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

