XI-S Vs CAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

XI Stars (XI-S) will take on Catalunya Tigers (CAT) in Match 60 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 23 at 9:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our XI-S vs CAT Dream11 prediction, probable XI-S vs CAT playing 11 and XI-S vs CAT Dream11 team. The XI-S vs CAT live stream can be found on FanCode.

XI-S vs CAT Dream11 prediction: XI-S vs CAT preview

XI Stars are having an unforgettable ECS campaign so far, losing four matches while one match was abandoned due to rain. After five matches, they are rooted to the bottom of the Group A standings with 1 point. On the other hand, Catalunya Tigers, are flying high in the tournament and are second on the points table, behind table-toppers Bengali CC.

They have won three of their four matches and will look to continue their fine form. The last time these two sides faced each other, it was Catalunya Tigers who came out victorious by 49 runs. They will look to make it two out of two against the same opposition.

XI-S vs CAT live prediction: Squad details for XI-S vs CAT Dream11 team

XI-S: Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

CAT: Jamshad Afzal (WK), Ghulam Sarwar (C), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, S Khawar, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem.

XI-S vs CAT match prediction: XI-S vs CAT Dream11 top picks

Yasir Ali

Mustansar Iqbal

Tabish Qahquos

Umar Riaz

XI-S vs CAT Dream11 live: XI-S vs CAT Dream11 team

XI-S vs CAT live: XI-S vs CAT match prediction

As per our prediction, CAT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The XI-S vs CAT match prediction and XI-S vs CAT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The XI-S vs CAT Dream11 team and XI-S vs MIB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

