XI-S Vs CAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

XI Stars (XI-S) will take on Catalunya Tigers (CAT) in the 21st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 12 at 1:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our XI-S vs CAT Dream11 prediction, probable XI-S vs CAT playing 11 and XI-S vs CAT Dream11 team.

XI-S vs CAT Dream11 prediction: XI-S vs CAT preview

XI-S are yet to register a single win this season and will be desperate to get off the mark by beating fellow strugglers Tigers. having played two games so far. In their previous two encounters, they lost to Bengali CC and Men in Blue respectively. Against the Men in Blue, they failed to chase down a target of 64 runs and fell 11 runs short. In their match versus Bengali CC, they played really well but fell short again, by 2 runs. This will be hoping to put up a better performance this time around.

CAT have played only one match versus Bengali CC which they went onto lose. This will be their second match of the competition and they too will be eyeing to register a win and climb up the points table. The contest is expected to be an entertaining encounter as both teams will have plenty of firepower in their ranks.

XI-S vs CAT Dream11 prediction: Squad details for XI-S vs CAT Dream11 team

XI-S: Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

CAT: Jamshad Afzal (WK), Ghulam Sarwar (C), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, S Khawar, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem.

XI-S vs CAT Dream11 prediction: XI-S vs CAT Dream11 top picks

Amir Hamza

Tabish Qahquos

S Latif

Y Ali

XI-S vs CAT Dream11 live: XI-S vs CAT Dream11 team

XI-S vs CAT live: XI-S vs CAT match prediction

As per our prediction, CAT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The XI-S vs CAT match prediction and XI-S vs CAT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The XI-S vs CAT Dream11 team and XI-S vs MIB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FANCODE

