XI-S Vs FTH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

XI Stars (XI-S) will square off against Fateh (FTH) in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 12 at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our XI-S vs FTH Dream11 prediction, probable XI-S vs FTH playing 11 and XI-S vs FTH Dream11 team.
Fateh are currently at the fourth spot of the ECS T10 Barcelona Group A standings with two points. Manjinder Singh Lovely and team have played four matches so far in the tournament, winning two and the other two ending in N/R. The XI Stars, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot with one point and a win-loss record of 0-2 (1 N/R).
XI Stars: Musadaq Mubarak, Amir Hamza, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Abubakar Hussain, Muneeb Ishfaq, Tabish Qahqous, Zubair Ahmed, Ehsan Ullah, Umar Riaz, Sajid Riaz, Usman Shah, Hassan Khan, Hamza Khan, Aamir Sohail, Muhammad Zaheer, Roheed Islam, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed.
Fateh: Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jagroop Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Harjinder Singh, Mirza Hamza Baig, Naghman Hussain, Gurchahat Singh, Tajinder Singh.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Fateh will come out on top in this contest.
In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020
This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2
