XI-S Vs MIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

XI Stars (XI-S) will take on Men in Blue (MIB) in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 10 at 1:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our XI-S vs MIB Dream11 prediction, probable XI-S vs MIB playing 11 and XI-S vs MIB Dream11 team.

XI-S vs MIB Dream11 prediction: XI-S vs MIB Dream11 preview

XI Stars are yet to get onto the field after their first match was abandoned due to the rain. The team will be playing two matches today and so they will be eager to start the day with a win. On the other hand, the Men in Blue suffered an embarrassing loss to Bengali in their first encounter while their second match was abandoned due to rain. The Menin Blue will look to register their first win by beating the XI Stars. This should be a cracker of a contest as both teams will eye nothing less than a win.

XI-S vs MIB Dream11 prediction: Squad details for XI-S vs MIB Dream11 team

XI-S: Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

MIB: Sanjeev Tiwari (c & wk), Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Paramjot Randhawa, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Prasanna Jathan, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Souvik Sengupta.

XI-S vs MIB Dream11 prediction: XI-S vs MIB Dream11 top picks

Sanjeev Tiwari

Shankar Kaligatla

Tanveer Shah

Tabish Qahquos

XI-S vs MIB Dream11 live: XI-S vs MIB Dream11 team

XI-S vs MIB live: XI-S vs MIB match prediction

As per our prediction, MIB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The XI-S vs MIB match prediction and XI-S vs MIB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The XI-S vs MIB Dream11 team and XI-S vs MIB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

