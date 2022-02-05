Yash Dhull Reveals How Virat Kohli 'boosted Team Morale' Ahead Of India's U19 WC Final

With the riveting India vs England ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final just around the corner, former Team India skipper Virat Kohli had a talk with the Indian budding stars on Thursday. Kohli also has the experience of being in the U19 World Cup final as he won it when he made it all the way during his younger days. Ahead of the final, India's U19 skipper Yash Dhull spoke about the interaction between Kohli and the team, and how it helped the team morale go up.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the IND vs ENG WC Final, Yash Dhull said, "He (Virat Kohli) gave his normal best wishes that the team is playing well so it gives you confidence when a senior player speaks with the team, the team morale goes up. He told us basic things which we need to execute, how we need to play according to the game plan. It was a good interaction with him."

Ind vs Eng WC Final: Kohli's interaction with the players

Taking to Instagram, India U19 off-spinner Kaushal Tambe shared a story in which Virat Kohli was seen having a conversation with the budding cricketers.

"Some valuable tips from the GOAT ahead of the finals," Tambe wrote. Apart from him, several other U19 cricketers took to Instagram to share the moment.

"It was really good to interact with you Virat Kohli bhaiyaa. Learnt some important things about life and cricket from you which will help us in getting better in upcoming times," Rajvardhan Hangargekar wrote in his post.

Ind vs Eng WC Final: Rohit Sharma extends best wishes to Yash Dhull & Co.

After Virat Kohli interacted with U-19 World Cup finalists India, ODI & T20I skipper Rohit Sharma also extended his wishes for the team. "Firstly, I would like to wish them all the best for the finals. They have played some solid cricket to reach the finals, so I wish them the very best. The effort they put in, I was in Bengaluru with them and they were practicing really hard. Specific practice, before they left for Dubai for the Asia Cup and then went on to play the World Cup,” he said in a virtual press conference on Saturday.



“The chat I had with them was about how to play against different opponents because when you are playing in an ICC tournament, every opposition can challenge you in a different way and I was talking to them about how you can plan your game. I told them how important it is to go out and enjoy the moment because everyday you don’t reach finals. So, when you have the opportunity, first enjoy it and then give it your best. We have a great chance of winning the World Cup and I can wish the entire team all the best,” he added.

India vs England: Men in Blue aiming to win U19 World Cup 2022

India will be gunning for a 5th U19 title and they go into the final as favourites. England on the other hand are back in the final for the first time since 1998 and will be hoping to upset India. England have played well so far, having not faced many issues along their way to the final. They have won all five of their matches leading up to the final.

India have also won all five of their matches but it has not been smooth sailing. They were down to exactly 11 players for one match and 12 for another but they overcame those hurdles in a dominating fashion to get to the final. This is also India's fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final but they were humbled by Bangladesh in the previous edition and will hoping to change that this time around.

Image: icc-cricket.com/BCCI.tv