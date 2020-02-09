Yashasvi Jaiswal Adjudged Player Of The Tournament For His Consistent Performances

A successful outing of the U-19 Indian team came to an end on Sunday as they were defeated by Bangladesh in the finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa. Valiant efforts of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played a magnificent innings of 88 runs, went vain as Bangladesh triumphed by 3 wickets owing to significant contributions by Parvez Hossain Emon and skipper Akbar Ali. However, Jaiswal was rewarded for his consistency and brilliant performances throughout the tournament as he was adjourned the Player of the Tournament after the final.

Jaiswal leads run-scoring charts

Jaiswal led the run-scoring charts as he amassed 400 runs throughout the tournament. One of his best innings came against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-finals, where he scored a brilliant century. "I really enjoyed the tournament. I had a good experience here on how to play in these wickets. I knew I had to play smartly. I am thinking about what I am playing next and it's about the process. I want to stick with that," said Jaiswal after being adjourned the Player of the Tournament.

Bangladesh win maiden U-19 title

The young Bangladesh U-19 squad clinched their maiden U-19 World Cup as they beat defending champions India by three wickets on Sunday at Potchefstroom. The rain-hit finals saw the target being revised to 170 runs off 46 overs after the game was stopped for a while. Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul went in vain as the young Tigers managed to comfortably chase down the target, although they suffered a scare in between. Parvez Hossain Emon, who walked off the pitch after suffering cramps on his legs, top-scored for the side with 47 runs off 79 balls.

India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.

Image Credits: Twitter