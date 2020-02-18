Yashasvi Jaiswal Cites Sachin Sir & Dravid Sir's Advice For Smiling At B'deshi Sledging

While some young cricketers from the young Indian side were caught in a sledging spree with the Bangladesh side during the U-19 World Cup finals, the Player of the Tournament Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen to be calm & composed, letting his wand do all the magic. The final contest saw some intense moments from both the sides, the Bangladesh colts were aggressive at many moments of the game and some of the young Boys in Blue did not hesitate to give it back to the opposition. However, the star of the match for India Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose century went in vain as Bangladesh had the last laugh, had remained in perfect character, not getting involved in any of the heated moments, thereby being able to focus on his game and deliver the results.

Yashasvi Jaiswal credits Sachin & Dravid

Speaking to a news daily, Yashasvi Jaiswal had revealed that the golden words told to him by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid helped him keep his calm and carry on with what he was expected to do in the finals. Sachin & Dravid had told Yashasvi Jaiswal to let his bat do the talking instead of his mouth - a trick that allowed him to focus on his game and continue piling up runs, smiling along the way in response to any sort of sledging from the opposition. The aggressive celebrations of the Bangladesh players took an ugly turn after the game as two Indian players nearly came to blows with the Bangladesh side, an act that was severly criticised by the cricket fraternity.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's trophy broken into pieces

As per the reports of a daily publication, Yashasvi's U-19 World Cup Player of the Tournament trophy was seen lying on a table, broken into two pieces. However, the youngster has no clue about how it happened but surprisingly, he is not at all sad after knowing that the trophy which means a lot to an emerging player was shattered into pieces. Meanwhile, Jaiswal's coach Jwala Singh said this is not the first time that it has happened. He then mentioned that the young southpaw cares more about runs and does not fuss too much about trophies.

'Easy to get distracted': Yashasvi Jaiswal

Recently, Yashasvi Jaiswal said that it is easy to get distracted at this age and one will become what they think. The 18-year-old then mentioned that he was clear what he wanted to do since childhood and in order to achieve that he has left his home and all his comforts so that he can reach where he wants to. The young southpaw then added that he has not reached anywhere near his dream of representing India.

