Yashasvi Jaiswal Following England Batter's Tips During Brilliant Ranji Trophy Season

Mumbai's young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has credited England's star player Jos Buttler for his outstanding performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Jaiswal has claimed that playing with Buttler in the IPL has helped him improve as a cricketer. Jaiswal has continued his rich vein of form for Mumbai in the country's premier first-class competition. Jaiswal stated that Buttler gave him some advice while playing for Rajasthan Royals and that he has rigorously acted upon it.

While talking to his Mumbai teammate Aman Khan, Jaiswal revealed that Buttler had told him to keep playing good cricketing strokes and watch the ball carefully. Jaiswal further stated that Buttler asked him to play according to what the situation demands. Jaiswal claimed he effectuated Buttler's advice and that it was very helpful.

"I follow so many of his good tips which have helped him a lot. Just watch the ball, understand the situation and keep playing good cricketing shots, which I follow and I am really happy to do that," Jaiswal said while speaking to his teammate Aman Khan in a video posted by BCCI Domestic's Twitter handle.

Jaiswal has scored three centuries in two matches since returning to Mumbai's domestic squad. Jaiswal had made his first-class debut in 2019, but he was forced to leave the Mumbai team after just one match in order to represent India in the U-19 World Cup. After three years, he rejoined the Mumbai team and scored 35 and 103 in his first match back against Uttarkhand in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy. Jaiswal then scored 100 and 181 runs against Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final of the competition.

'Always on toes', Jaiswal relishes challenge of playing for Mumbai

Jaiswal missed out on his fourth consecutive century on Wednesday as he was dismissed for 78 runs in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh. After the match, Jaiswal revealed to his teammate what it meant to him to play for Mumbai in domestic cricket. Jaiswal said that playing for Mumbai has made him mentally tough since it always requires you to be on your toes.

"I am happy that I scored three centuries. I missed one today, but it's okay. It's a proud moment whenever I wear this cap. I feel blessed that I have this cap. I think I have become really tough mentally because I am playing for Mumbai. When you play for Mumbai you always have to be on your toes," Jaiswal added.

Image: Twitter/@RajasthanRoyals

