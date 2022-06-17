Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Tendulkar, Rohit, Rahane In Elite List After Spectacular Ranji Show

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his second consecutive century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final match against Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The opening batter's ton has helped him become only the ninth Mumbai cricketer to record hundreds in both innings of a Ranji Trophy match. The 20-year-old joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Vinod Kambli, and Wasim Jaffer in the elite list. SM Kadri, Uday Merchant, and Dattu Phadkar are the remaining three players part of the list.

Jaiswal scored 100 runs off 227 balls, leading Mumbai to a total of 393 runs in the first innings of the match. In Mumbai's second innings, the exquisite left-hander was unbeaten at 166 off 345 balls at the time of publishing this story. Earlier in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final, the Rajasthan Royals opener had smashed a century against Uttarakhand. Jaiswal has three centuries in his first-class career, including the two he scored this week against Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, Jaiswal was in the limelight for taking a whopping 54 balls to score his first runs in Mumbai's second innings. Jaiswal faced 53 balls before getting off the mark with a boundary. He was involved in a 66-run opening partnership with Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw. However, the youngster did not contribute a single run in his partnership with Shaw, who was dismissed for 64 off 71 balls in the 21st over. He scored his first runs in the next over as he hit a boundary off Ankit Rajpoot's bowling.

After Jaiswal took 54 balls to hit his first runs in Mumbai's second innings, his teammates mockingly gave him a standing ovation, causing the young batter to raise his bat in acknowledgment.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai are currently batting at 397/2 in their second innings in the Ranji Trophy semi-final match against Uttar Pradesh. After Shaw was dismissed near the conclusion of Day 3, Jaiswal was joined in the middle by his partner Armaan Jaffer. On Friday, they resumed batting with scores of 35 and 32 runs, respectively. Shivam Mavi dismissed Jaffer after he struck 127 off 259 balls. Currently, Jaiswal is batting alongside Suved Parkar. Mumbai now have a 612-run lead over UP.

Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 180 runs in their first innings. Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, and Tanush Kotian each picked three wickets for Mumbai, while Dhawan Kulkarni scalped one wicket. This helped Mumbai enter the second innings with a lead of 213 runs.