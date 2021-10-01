Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens Up On His Interaction With Virat Kohli; 'I Wanted To Know...'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 29 defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in what happened to be a stellar inning. Despite a brilliant start from Rajasthan Royals openers Ewin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaswal, the Sanju Samson-led squad was bundled on 149 runs. Following the match, RCB skipper Virat Kohli was seen interacting with the Rajasthan Royals youngsters and giving them some inputs. Now, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has opened up on his interaction with Team India skipper Virat Kohli after the completion of match 43 of the IPL 2021.

'Wanted to know how to make it big', says Yashasvi Jaiswal on interactions with Virat Kohli

“I wanted to know how to make it big. That was what I was talking about with Virat bhaiya (Virat Kohli), like how to make it effective and how I could help my team. He explained in a really nice way about how I can do well and improve. He also said about how can I be positive all the time and play a little more," Jaiswal said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal looked solid in the ongoing IPL 2021, however, the southpaw has failed to convert his perfect start into a match-winning knock. Jaiswal has scores of 31, 36, 5, and his season's best of 49 in the last four matches in the IPL.

"I'm not doing what I really want to do. It's good that I'm getting starts, I want to convert them into big scores whenever I get the chance again. I need to work all the time and I need to know how to make it big. I've spoken about my cricket, after these hard work and practice, I'm quite confident. I know that I've prepared well for these games and I'm happy," he said.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Coming back to the IPL 2021 points table, MS Dhoni-led squad CSK is at the top of the table with 18 points. CSK has played 11 matches and has won 9. After the CSK, Rishabh Pant-led squad Delhi Capitals is at the second spot with 16 points. While the RCB is at the third position with 14 points, the Kolkata Knight Riders are at the fourth spot with 10 points. It is pertinent to mention that the Mumbai Indians have also 10 points, however, the defending champions are at the 5th spot due to their low net run rate.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)