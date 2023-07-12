'I'm Fortunate': Yashavi Jailwal Opens Up On His First Interaction With MS Dhoni - WATCH

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of the Indian Cricket Team. He is also one of the most loved people in the country and can make any city go crazy whenever he visits. The player might have retired from international cricket, but he is an example for the upcoming stars of Team India.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019

MSD led CSK to win the IPL 2023

MSD is launching his first movie as a producer, “LGM”

Also Read: 'We Don't Have...': Rohit Sharma's Colossal Remark On Indian Pace Attack Ahead Of 1st Test

Indian young stars share their experience of meeting MS Dhoni

(Jaiswal greets MS Dhoni during their first meet, (Imae-BCCI/Twitter)

Even though MS Dhoni departed from international cricket, his impact on the Indian team's locker room is still quite strong. Dhoni is looked up to by young cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who treasure the times they have had with him throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When Jaiswal encountered the fabled person for the first time, he experienced "goosebumps," and he referred to him as "Thala," as he showed his joy. Gaikwad feels lucky to have spent a few months playing with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and he eagerly learned important things from the seasoned player.

Before India's first Test match against the West Indies, the BCCI released a touching chat between the two openers. The Indian squad has been off the pitch for a month since the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but they are presently preparing to play again in Dominica.

Memories ✨

S

D



Yashasvi Jaiswal & Ruturaj Gaikwad share their precious memories with @msdhoni during their conversation ahead of the first Test👌🏻👌🏻



Full Podcast 🎙️ Episode coming 🔜 on https://t.co/Z3MPyeL1t7 ⏳#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @ybj_19 | @Ruutu1331 pic.twitter.com/cQ7RUGrgs4 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2023

Also Read: After His Headingley Heroics, Mark Wood Sends Some Serious Warning To Aussies

"When I first saw Dhoni Sir, I didn't know what to say; I just said Namaste, that seeing him was a blessing, and that I had goosebumps. In a video posted by BCCI, Jaiswal added, "I want to spend a lot of time with him to learn a lot.

"I feel very fortunate and lucky that I can spend time with MS Dhoni," Ruturaj continued. To gather experience, players scramble to see him after the game. I'm fortunate to get to spend a few months with him each year. He is accessible to everyone all year round.

Are the two youngsters playing in the IND vs WI?

India hopes to bounce back from their loss to Australia and restore their winning streak, while the West Indies have a lot riding on the Test series after being eliminated from the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers. As a result, the Caribbean squad will not compete in the forthcoming World Cup in India. In light of this, young youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal received his first Test call-up after being on the World Test Championship standby list. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who earned his first Test call-up, feels himself lucky to be able to get remarks from Dhoni and play under his careful eye.

Jaiswal shared his joy, recalling the chills he had the first time he saw Dhoni during an IPL game, as their viral photograph showed him welcoming the great wicketkeeper-batsman with a 'namaste.' The first Test between India and the West Indies will take place at Windsor Park on July 12.