Yasir Arafat Calls Sourav Ganguly 'humble', Shares 'he Even Attended My Wedding'

Former Pakistan pacer Yasir Arafat has revealed that the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had taken out some time from his busy schedule in order to attend his wedding.

Yasir Arafat also mentioned that he had sent invitation cards to many cricketers but not all of them could turn up for the occasion but, Sourav Ganguly making his presence felt is what actually stood out for him the most.

Yasir Arafat hails Sourav Ganguly

While interacting on the Sports Yaari YouTube Channel, Yasir Arafat went on to say that Sourav Ganguly is a 'humble person'. Furthermore, he added that he had invited many cricketers for his wedding but not every one of them could turn up. However, when he requested the BCCI chief, the latter obliged by attending his wedding ceremony even though he was a little busy at that time.

"Sourav Ganguly is also very humble. I don't think many fans would know it, but he even attended my wedding", said Yasir Arafat.

Yasir Arafat's cricketing career

In a short international career that hardly spanned for half a decade, Yasir Arafat had represented Pakistan in three Tests, 11 One Day Internationals, and, 13 T20Is between 2007-2012 where he registered 29 scalps across formats respectively. The Rawalpindi pacer was an integral part of the Pak squad that had finished as the runners-up in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 by going down to arch-rivals India in an edge-of-the-seat thriller by five runs.

Yasir Arafat was also a member of the Men Green that lifted their first and only T20 World Cup trophy in the 2009 edition that was contested in England under the leadership of the national team's current batting coach Younis Khan. Pakistan overcame Asian rivals Sri Lanka by eight wickets at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's to clinch the title.

Even though Yasir Arafat might not have excelled at the highest level, he found success in county cricket and has represented the English domestic teams like Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire, and Somerset.