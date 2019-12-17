Yasir Shah Dreams Of Taking Virat Kohli's Wicket In Test Match Against India

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah on Monday said that it was unfortunate for his team to have not got an opportunity yet to play archrivals India in Test cricket since making his debut and he is keen to test his skills against the likes of Virat Kohli. The 33-year old has bagged 207 wickets in 37 Tests. However, he has never played a Test against India since making his debut for Pakistan in 2011.

ALSO READ | Amid Warner's 300, Harsha Bhogle trolls Pakistan's Yasir Shah for 'narrowly missing' 200

Yasir Shah wants to bowl to Virat Kohli in Tests

"It is unfortunate and I feel disappointed when I think about the fact that I have not played a Test against India. Even the white-ball matches have been far and few against them in recent years," Yasir Shah was quoted as saying to PTI. "I would like to play against them because they have some top players and for a leg-spinner, it is always enjoyable when you are bowling to or getting wickets of high profile players like Virat Kohli," he added.

Pakistan had last toured India in 2012 for a short limited-overs series which consisted of three ODIs and two T20Is. However, the two teams haven't squared off against each other in Tests since the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. They have only played in limited-over matches at marquee events such as the ICC World Cups, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals trolls Yasir Shah after Super Smith breaks Don Bradman's record

Shah said that India-Pakistan Tests are something out of players' control and they can't do anything about it but expressed his desire to play India in Tests. The leg-spinner hasn't been at his best as he has struggled for wickets in 2019. However, he countered that claim by adding that people were talking about his form but pointed out that he had played only three Tests since he reached 200 Test wickets against New Zealand on pitches which were not ideal for slow bowlers.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's Yasir Shah scores maiden Test ton against all odds, celebrates it Warner style

Shah was left out of the Pakistan team for the first Test against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi recently. Speaking on his exclusion from the team, he said that the head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq had informed him earlier that he was not playing because of the weather conditions not suiting spinners but he is likely to back for the second Test in Karachi.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's Yasir Shah enters record books for wrong reasons; goes for a double-ton again