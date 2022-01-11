'Yeh Deewar Girti Kyu Nahin Hai': Cricket Fraternity Wishes Rahul Dravid On 49th Birthday

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid is celebrating his 49th birthday on January 11, 2022, as Team India gear up to face South Africa in the third Test match of the series at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 is Dravid’s first foreign assignment after his appointment as the head coach, and the team finds itself on the verge of achieving a major milestone. With the series currently tied at 1-1, India have the chance to win their first Test series at South Africa by defeating the Proteas at Cape Town.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of head coach Dravid’s birthday, many prominent faces and names of the Indian cricket team took to social media and extended their wishes for the legendary Indian cricketer. Cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday morning and said, “Happy birthday to the batter who made bowlers feel this #TheWall”. Karthik also tweeted a meme from an Indian commercial ad along with his wish, which left the cricket fans in splits. The caption on the meme said, “Bhiaya ye deewar girti kyu nahi hai”.

Happy birthday to the batter who made bowlers feel this 😉#TheWall pic.twitter.com/JJFNgEN68R — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 11, 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished Dravid on Twitter. Mentioning his record of scoring 24,208 international runs for India in 509 international matches in total including 48 centuries, BCCI wished the former Indian skipper and current head coach a happy birthday. At the same time, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI) also tweeted on the occasion of Dravid’s birthday and said, “ Paltan, join us in wishing "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥" Indian's Head Coach Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday!”

509 international matches 👍

24,208 international runs 💪

48 international centuries 👌



Here's wishing Rahul Dravid – former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very Happy Birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/qKEUd2WYpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2022

Paltan, join us in wishing "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥", 🇮🇳's Head Coach Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday! 🥳💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/l8WRIBrPPm — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer and Vinod Kamble extended their wishes on the social media website Koo. In his Koo post, Jaffer said, “Captain, Opener, No.3, Wicket Keeper, ICC event winning coach, former NCA head, and now India coach. But above all a great human being. Happy Birthday to the master of all trades”. Whereas, Vinod Kambli said, “Happy Birthday to the deewar of Indian cricket. Wish you the best always Rahul Dravid”.

