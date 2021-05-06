YOR Vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Yorkshire Vs Kent Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Preview

Yorkshire will take on Kent in a group stage match of the English County Championship 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 PM local time) from the Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds on May 6, 2021. Here is our YOR vs KET Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

English County Championship 2021: Yorkshire vs Kent preview

Round 5 of the English County Championship 2021 will see the Yorkshire County Cricket Club go up against Kent County Club on Thursday. Currently in second place in Group 3, this match will be an important one for Yorkshire as they look to take the lead at the business end of the tournament. With three wins and one draw in four matches - including a massive 200-run win over Kent - Steven Patterson and co. will be the favourites coming into this match.

On the other hand, languishing in last place in Group 3 with three losses and one draw, Kent will want to start turning things around with this game. With six games left to go and only the top two teams qualifying to the next round, it will take a bit of a miracle for the side to make it to the Divison 1 playoffs. However, with a star-studded squad that includes some big England team players like Zak Crawley and Joe Denly, Kent have all the goods they need to be able to pull off such a turnaround.

YOR vs KET player record

With 515 runs from four matches, Yorkshire's Adam Lyth (second-highest on the tournament's Most Runs list) will be the highest scorer coming into this match. Skipper Steven Patterson will be the highest wicket-taker for Yorkshire, having taken 16 wickets at the series so far. With 13 wickets from four matches, Darren Stevens has been the best bowler for Kent. Jordan Cox and Ollie Robinson have been the best batsmen for the side through the tournament.

YOR vs KET: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

Going by the two County Championship 2021 games that have taken place at Headingley as of now, we expect this pitch to be a very well balanced one. With an average innings score of around 250 and about 10 wickets falling in each innings, both bowlers and batters should have plenty of help from the surface. The unsurprisingly rainy and overcast weather conditions at Leeds will play into the pacers' favour. AccuWeather predicts rain showers at multiple points during the match, so a constant interruption is expected. The temperature is expected to be around 9°C, with about 30-50% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 250

Record of chasing teams: Won – 0 of 2

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

YOR vs KET Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Dom Bess, Jonny Tattersall (wk), Steven Patterson (c), Jordan Thompson, Duanne Olivier, Ben Coad

Kent: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins

YOR vs KET best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Adam Lyth, Darren Stevens, Ollie Robinson

Vice-Captain – Steven Patterson, Jordan Cox

Adam Lyth and Steven Patterson will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

YOR vs KET Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jonny Tattersall

Batsmen – Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ollie Robinson

All-Rounders – Darren Stevens, Dominic Bess

Bowlers – Steven Patterson, Duanne Olivier, Matt Milnes, Jordan Thompson

YOR vs KET Dream11 Prediction

According to our YOR vs KET Dream11 prediction, Yorkshire are likely to edge past Kent and win this match.

Note: The YOR vs KET player record and as a result, the YOR vs KET best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The YOR vs KET Dream11 team and YOR vs KET prediction do not guarantee positive results.

