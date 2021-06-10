YOR Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

Yorkshire and Warwickshire are scheduled to lock horns in an upcoming fixture of the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. The match will be played at the Headingley, Leeds and is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time) on Thursday, June 10. Here is our YOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, YOR vs WAS Dream11 team, YOR vs WAS and YOR vs WAS player record.

YOR vs WAS match preview

Both Yorkshire and Warwickshire open their T20 Blast 2021 campaign as they take on each other in an upcoming encounter of the T20 tournament. The Yorkshire team had a disappointing season last year as they could only win three out of their ten fixtures. Warwickshire fared better than their opposition as they claimed five wins in the previous edition.

The two teams are expected to go all guns blazing in their opening fixture as they look to claim valuable winning points at this crucial juncture of the tournament. Both teams have a well-balanced side this year and their clash promises to be a high octane one. To follow the YOR vs WAS scorecard, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and official websites of the two participating teams.

YOR vs WAS weather report

A significant cloud cover is expected in Leeds during the match. However, fortunately for the two teams, there are no chances of rain. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

YOR vs WAS pitch report

The wicket at Headingley is expected to favour the batters. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards, considering the star-studded line-ups of both sides. The average score batting first at the venue in domestic T20 matches is 176. The chasing teams have had a slight disadvantage at the stadium, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bat first and post an imposing total upfront.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team for the YOR vs WAS opener.

YOR vs WAS player record

Yorkshire have a star-studded batting order this year. The presence of Jonny Bairstow, Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan will give them a lot of confidence. Moreover, they also have proven bowlers of the format such as David Willey, Adil Rashid and Lockie Ferguson in their team. Whereas, all the eyes will be on Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Woakes and Tim Bresnan when it comes to the Warwickshire side.

😍 Lockie Ferguson admits to already being wowed by the Yorkshire faithful. Now he is aiming to give them a similar feeling via his performances in the Vitality Blast #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 9, 2021

YOR vs WAS opener: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: J Bairstow

Vice-captain: D Willey

YOR vs WAS Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - J Bairstow (C)

Batsmen - A Lyth, D Malan, M Lamb, S Hain, T Cadmore

All-rounders - C Brathwaite, D Willey (VC)

Bowlers - C Miles, L Norwell, L Ferguson

YOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction

As per our YOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction, Yorkshire will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The YOR vs WAS player record and as a result, the YOR vs WAS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The YOR vs WAS Dream11 team and YOR vs WAS prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Yorkshire County Cricket Club Instagram