Yorkshire County Cricket Club Charged After ECB Investigation Into Racism & Its Handling

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday charged the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and a number of individuals following an investigation into the racism allegations levelled by former player Azeem Rafiq. The ECB said that an independent panel of its Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) will hear the cases in due course. The ECB, however, did not name the individuals it believed were involved in the alleged incident and its handling.

According to a statement, the charges stem from suspected violations of ECB Directive 3.3, which relates to improper conduct and bringing disrepute to the game, and the board's Anti-Discrimination Code. The ECB stated that the CDC hearing is expected to take place in September or October this year.

Azeem Rafiq incident

Rafiq, a cricketer of Pakistani descent, first accused his former club and teammates of racism in 2018. Rafiq went to the press after Yorkshire failed to initiate a probe into his allegations. After receiving criticism for the same, Yorkshire ultimately launched an investigation into the matter. Yorkshire released its report earlier last year, admitting that Rafiq had indeed been subjected to bigotry on multiple occasions. Yorkshire, however, published a statement in October 2021 refusing to accept the report of its internal panel, prompting the ECB to launch its investigation.

Former Yorkshire and England captain Michael Vaughan was one among individuals whose names had surfaced in the investigation. Rafiq accused Vaughan of hurling racial remarks towards Asian cricketers who were part of the county squad when he was the captain. Vaughan issued a public apology after his name emerged in the investigation but claimed that he had no recollection of the event.

