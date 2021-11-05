Yorkshire Suspended By England Cricket Board From Hosting International Matches

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches over treatment of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq. Earlier in September this year, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) had said that Pakistan born cricketer Rafiq faced racial harassment and bullying during his first spell as a player at YCCC. Former England cricketer Gary Ballance also admitted using a racial slur against his former teammate Rafiq.

The Yorkshire CCC found itself in the mud after the former cricketer admitted to having used racial slurs against a teammate. The club submitted a report to the ECB regarding the same. However, the ECB found Yorkshire County’s report “wholly unacceptable” and the board said the matter is “against the spirit of cricket and its values”. ECB went on to suspend Yorkshire from hosting international or any major matches until it demonstrates action meeting the standards expected of an international venue in the matter.

Making the announcement, the ECB released a statement. “It is clear to the Board that YCCC’s handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game. The ECB find this matter abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its values,” read ECB statement. The board informed that there is no place for racism or discrimination in cricket and demanded Yorkshire CCC take appropriate action in the matter.

“This matter must be dealt with robustly if the sport is to demonstrate its commitment to truly being a game for everyone,” added the statement. “Given recent events, it is clear there are serious questions regarding the governance and management of YCCC. The club’s failure in relation to actions and responses to their own report represents a significant breach of its obligations to the game,” it said. The ECB also informed that sanctions including financial and future major match allocations may only be considered at the conclusion of our investigations in an effective manner.

Nike Yorkshire deal now off

Following the row, sports manufacturing giants Nike pulled out of the sponsorship deal with the Yorkshire CCC. Nike informed that the deal, which had covered the club's men's and women's teams across all formats, was announced in March this year. The brand on Thursday decided to pull the plug on the deal and distanced itself from the club. "Nike will no longer be the kit supplier for Yorkshire CCC. We stand firmly against racism and discrimination of any kind," the brand said in its statement. Earlier, Emerald Group Publishing, which held naming rights to Headingley Stadium, and Yorkshire Tea and shirt sponsors Anchor Butter had all ended their association with the club over the row.

Racism case against YCCC

Earlier in November 2020, Rafiq revealed that he had faced harassment and discrimination at the club during his spell. The cricketer claimed that it had taken a toll on him and he was even contemplating suicide because of it. Soon after Rafiq's allegations attained mainstream attention, the Yorkshire club had confirmed that they are investigating the matter with the help of a private law firm. Rafiq had mentioned that with his claims, he wanted to ensure that future generations do not face similar issues.

The club found itself in trouble after the cricketer revealed that his complaints of racism and discrimination were ignored by the Yorkshire club completely back in 2018. Rafiq had been vocal about the club failing to aid him during the testing times, and because of which he has had to deal with several mental health issues. Ex-Pakistan cricketer, Rana Naved ul Hasan, had also acknowledged Rafiq's comments and confirmed them to be true.

Image: AP