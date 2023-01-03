Team India is all set to face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, which kicks off with the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. However, India’s star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant will not be playing for the team in the home series. While he was initially ruled out of the series due to a knee injury, his involvement in the horrific car accident on Friday, December 30 left the sporting world shocked.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, alongside the captain for the T20I series Hardik Pandya wished Rishabh a speedy recovery. The coach-captain duo is accompanied by Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill in the wholesome video. Here’s a look at the video shared by BCCI ahead of the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka.

💬 💬 You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗 #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/oVgp7TliUY — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

Rishabh Pant's horrific car accident

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batter encountered a horrifying accident on the NH-58 when he lost control of his car. His car ended up catching fire after he slammed onto the divider but he managed to get out right in time. After initial treatment at a local hospital, Pant was admitted to Max Dehradun with multiple injuries on his head, back, knee and ankle.

While he managed to escape a life-threatening situation, it is understood that the knee and ankle injury will keep him on the sidelines for a better part of the next six months. Earlier on Monday, Pandya was asked about Pant’s accident. As per PTI, the captain was full of empathy while speaking, and put things into perspective.

"What happened is very unfortunate. No one had any control over it and as a team, we wish him (Pant) all the best. Our love and prayers are always with him and we wish he has a speedy recovery," Pandya said. Speaking about the team combination, the skipper said, “There are a lot of people who can get opportunities. Let's see what the future has kept for us and move forward with it”.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.