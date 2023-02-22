'You Are A True Champion': Shikhar Dhawan Pays Tribute To Sania Mirza After Her Retirement

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza bid goodbye to her professional career on Tuesday after a first-round defeat at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships. Sania lost the match in straight sets along with her American partner Madison Keys. They went down by 4-6 0-6 against the Russian pair of Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in a match that lasted an hour. Wishes for the Indian star poured in from all across the world including from the cricketing fraternity.

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan has now thanked Sania for her contributions to the game as he highlighted her achievements from her 20-year-long career. Dhawan also welcomed Sania to the cricket field as the mentor of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Women's Premier League (WPL) team.

Thank you @MirzaSania with 20-year career, 6 Grand Slams, 43 WTA doubles titles & many firsts for Indian tennis.

Welcoming you with all my wishes to Cricket Field Sania Mirza for the Women's T20 IPL league. You are a true champion. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 22, 2023

Sania Mirza's career

Sania Mirza is a former professional tennis player from India who has been widely recognized as one of the greatest Indian athletes of all time. Here are some details about her career:

Sania Mirza was born on November 15, 1986, in Mumbai, India, to Imran Mirza and Naseema.

She started playing tennis at the age of six and turned professional in 2003 at the age of 17.

Sania has won six Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles, including three mixed doubles titles at the Australian Open, one women's doubles title at the French Open, and two mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon.

She has also won numerous other prestigious titles throughout her career, including the WTA Finals, the Dubai Tennis Championships, and the Indian Wells Masters.

In 2005, Sania became the first Indian woman to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament at the US Open.

In 2015, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of the highest civilian awards in India, for her contribution to tennis.

Sania has also been actively involved in promoting education and health awareness, and she has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations for the Millennium Development Goals.

Image: PTI/BCCI