'You Are A True Champion': Shikhar Dhawan Pays Tribute To Sania Mirza After Her Retirement

Image: PTI/BCCI
Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza bid goodbye to her professional career on Tuesday after a first-round defeat at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Championships. Sania lost the match in straight sets along with her American partner Madison Keys. They went down by 4-6 0-6 against the Russian pair of Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in a match that lasted an hour. Wishes for the Indian star poured in from all across the world including from the cricketing fraternity.
Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan has now thanked Sania for her contributions to the game as he highlighted her achievements from her 20-year-long career. Dhawan also welcomed Sania to the cricket field as the mentor of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Women's Premier League (WPL) team.
Thank you @MirzaSania with 20-year career, 6 Grand Slams, 43 WTA doubles titles & many firsts for Indian tennis.— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 22, 2023
Welcoming you with all my wishes to Cricket Field Sania Mirza for the Women's T20 IPL league. You are a true champion.
Sania Mirza is a former professional tennis player from India who has been widely recognized as one of the greatest Indian athletes of all time. Here are some details about her career:
