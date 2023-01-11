'You Are An Inspiration': Indian Cricket Fraternity Wishes Rahul Dravid On His Birthday

Indian cricket team opened the ODIs series against Sri Lanka with a massive win on Tuesday, which came as a birthday gift for head coach Rahul Dravid. The Indian cricket stalwart turned 50 years old on January 11, 2023. Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the legendary player on Wednesday from prominent faces of Indian cricket.

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with Dravid on his stories, alongside a birthday message. “Happy Birthday Rahul Bhai,” Kohli said. The 34-year-old earlier hit a stunning century against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and paved the path for India’s 67-run victory.

Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav wished the coach on his Twitter account by posting a wholesome message. “Happy birthday Rahul sir! You are an inspiration and a legend! Thank you for giving me the space and the freedom in the team to go out there and be myself on the ground!,” Suryakumar wrote. He has been a key player for India under Dravid’s mentorship and smacked his third T20I century last week.

Happy birthday Rahul sir!

You are an inspiration and a legend!

Thank you for giving me the space and the freedom in the team to go out there and be myself on the ground! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7zFYhBzSJF — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 11, 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also wished Dravid on the occasion. “509 international matches, 24208 international runs, 48 international centuries. Here’s wishing Rahul Dravid - former #TeamIndia captain and present Head Coach of India (Men's team) - a very Happy Birthday,” BCCI tweeted.

5️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ intl. matches 👍

2️⃣4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ intl. runs 👌

4️⃣8️⃣ intl. centuries 💯



Here’s wishing Rahul Dravid - former #TeamIndia captain and present Head Coach of India (Men's team) - a very Happy Birthday 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/orViXUGWXN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2023

2011 World Cup winning-cricketer Yuvraj Singh also wished his former teammate on his Instagram stories and said, “Happy birthday jam!”. After making his international debut in 2000, Yuvraj played international cricket with Dravid for many years, while also playing under his captaincy. Dravid represented India in Tests and ODIs from 1996 to 2012 and also led the team in the longer format of the game in 25 games. He also captained the 50-over team in 79 games from 2000 to 2007.

At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal also wished the coach on his Instagram stories. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer sent out a tweet wishing Dravid on his 50th birthday. "Happy Birthday Rahul Sir," Shreyas wrote on Twitter.