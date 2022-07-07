Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday today and wishes for the legendary cricketer is pouring in from all over the world. Virat Kohli is one of the people who paid special tribute to Dhoni on his birthday. Kohli turned to his official Twitter handle to thank Dhoni for everything he has done for Indian cricket. Kohli wrote that Dhoni is a leader like no other and is more like an elder brother to him.

"A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always.



Kohli shares a special relationship with Dhoni because it was under his guidance that he developed not only into a great captain but also a player who went on to rule world cricket for several years. Fans will remember how Kohli paid emotional tributes to Dhoni when the latter announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. Kohli never misses an opportunity to show his love and respect for Dhoni and his birthday wish is the latest example of the great camaraderie he shares with the 2011 World Cup-winning captain.

A day before his birthday, Dhoni was spotted watching the men's quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2022 between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz. He is currently on holiday with his family in England. Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who keeps posting pictures of the former India cricketer to keep the fans updated, shared a photo of her husband in England a few days ago.

Dhoni in IPL 2022

Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It turned out to be one of the worst seasons for Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in the tournament's history. Dhoni himself had a poor season with the bat as he scored just 232 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 123.40. Dhoni is expected to return to the IPL next year as he has already confirmed that he won't retire until he plays a game in Chennai.

