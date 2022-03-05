'You Better Tell Them': Full Details Of How Shane Warne's Family Learnt Of His Demise

Shane Warne's sudden death was a piece of hard news to digest for the cricketing world as social media was flooded with tribute messages for the former cricketer. The news about Shane Warne's death was confirmed by his management on Friday and also released a statement stating that the cricketer was unresponsive and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be saved. Shane Warne’s manager James Erskine has given an insight into his client’s final moment.

Shane Warne's final moments before death

Before the demise, Shane Warne had paid tribute to Australia cricket great Rod Marsh who passed away due to a sudden heart attack. James Erskine while speaking on Fox Cricket’s Shane Warne tribute special show revealed the final moments he spent with the former cricketer.

While revealing the details he said, "I got a phone call at 10.37 last night from our guy in Melbourne called Andrew Neophitou, who was actually with Shane in Thailand. Shane had sort of decided he was going to have three months off and in fact, he wanted a year off, and I said 'there's no way you can have a year off, they would've forgotten you by a year,' so he decided to have three months off".

Shane Warne's flipper was a potent, spectacular weapon.



Watch some of his best from Aussie soil here pic.twitter.com/0D5e6EQUOp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2022

He further added "And this was just the start of it, and they'd only arrived the day or night before. They were going to have a drink at 5 pm or go and meet someone to go out and have a drink at 5 pm, and Neo knocked on his door at 5.15 because Warnie is always on time. And he went in there and said 'come on, you're going to be late' and then realised something was wrong."

Erskine during the interview also revealed how difficult it was for him to tell the Shane Warne family about his death. He added that It is like all these things you work on adrenaline You are not much help to anyone if you are a blubbering mess however lucky my mind works clinically.

While revealing details of informing Shane Warne's family he said "I was talking to Keith last night when his son was dead. He was going to go and see the three children and talk to Brooke and to Jackson. I was not going to tell them that their father was dead because he wasn't at that stage pronounced dead. But I said it looks pretty grim. Simone (Warne's ex-wife and mother of his three children) had gone to pick up the youngest child Summer and we then called Simone and said, listen you better tell them when you are all together that Shane has passed away."

MCG to rename stand after Shane Warne

According to the information posted by Cricket.com.au on its social media handle, the Great Southern Stand at MCG will be renamed after Shane Warne. According to Sydney Morning Herald, Victorian Sports minister Martin Pakula said that Premier Daniel Andrews had already spoken with the MCG Trust and exchanged text messages with Jason Warne, Shane Warne’s brother, on Saturday, and the renaming will happen as quickly as possible.

Image: Cricket.com.au/ Instagram