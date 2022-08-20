You Can Never Discount India: Shane Watson Predicts WTC Finalists After SA's Win Over ENG

South Africa edged closer to the ICC World Test Championships finals for the 2021-23 cycle after their innings victory over England in the recent England vs South Africa 1st test at Lords. According to the latest standings, South Africa after the victory consolidated their position at the top of the standings followed by Australia in second place. Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has predicted the finalist for ICC World Test Championships as the race for the final two heats up.

World Test Championships: Shane Watson predicts Australia vs South Africa finals

The 2021-23 cycle is approaching the business end and teams are battling hard to keep themselves in contention as every match result impacts the WTC points table. The WTC final of the current cycle will take place next year and every match will be important for teams in contention. Both South Africa and Australia cannot let any slip up with Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan right on their tail. Shane Watson while speaking about the current WTC scenario on ICC review said, "Right now, the way I see it, it’s going to be hard for South Africa and Australia to not make it. They’re both playing really good cricket. Australia played good cricket apart from that last Test against Sri Lanka where they got swept up in turning conditions in the last innings."

South Africa further consolidate their top spot in the #WTC23 table with a big win against England



He added, "Even as the front-runners in the competition though, South Africa cannot afford a serious dip in form. Taking on England in a three-match series away from home, three defeats would see them fall all the way down to a share of sixth place with the West Indies, who still harbour aspirations of a final appearance."

Shane Watson predicts Team India and Pakistan's chances of making the WTC final

Going by the current standings, Sri Lanka is placed third, while India and Pakistan take the fourth and fifth spot in the World Test Championships points table. In the current cycle, Pakistan is still left to play five matches, which will take place on their home ground. Team India on the other hand will host Australia for four of their remaining six WTC matches. Speaking of India and Pakistan's chances of making the WTC final, Watson said, "You can never discount India and Pakistan, because they’ve got so many match winners, outside of their home countries as well. Those two, I’d be very surprised if they didn’t come knocking on the door leading into the final,"