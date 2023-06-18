'You can see how much it meant..': Kevin Pietersen showers praise on Usman Khawaja

Why you're reading this: The Ashes 2023 first Test is nicely poised as both teams have showcased formidable batting till now. While Joe Root stepped up for England and scored a century, Usman Khawaja delivered for the Aussies. Khawaja's incredible knock has received recognition from the members of the cricket world, including Kevin Pietersen. Read on to know what Pietersen stated about the Australian opener.

3 things you need to know:

The Ashes 2023 commenced on June 16, 2023

England declared their innings on Day One at the score of 393/8

Courtesy of Usman Khawaja's brilliant century, the match hangs in balance

Kevin Pietersen on Usman Khwaja's Ashes hundred

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen hailed Usman Khawaja for his sublime knock in the first innings. Pietersen highlighted the eminence of the scoring century in the Ashes, especially in overseas conditions. He also said that the century at Edgbaston will give Khawaja a great deal of relief. Here's what he said.

"Oh, you just saw that with the celebration. He wanted to show that celebration again and again because an Ashes hundred means so much to the players. You can see how much it meant to him as well," Pietersen said while speaking to Sky Sports.

"It's for all foreign players. When you travel abroad, you wanna pick up runs, and you wanna be, at the end of your career, known as a player who could score all around the world. To be that complete player, Australian, English, South African, Indian, West Indian player, whoever, you really wanna be known at the end of your career that you’ve done it in all conditions. For him, to tick the box here today in Birmingham is something that will give him great relief," Khawaja added.

On Day 2, Usman Khawaja scored his maiden Ashes hundred, he went unbeaten on 126 at stumps and would look to capitalize on the momentum to register a double century on Day 3. In reply to England's 393/8d, Australia has accumulated 311 runs at a loss of 5 wickets on Stumps and is on the course of taking a lead.