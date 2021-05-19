'You Can't Ignore Him': Aakash Chopra Bats For Prithvi Shaw In T20 World Cup Post WTC Snub

After Delhi Capitals star batsman Prithvi Shaw was axed from India’s squad for the ICC World Test Championship and England Tour, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra hoped that BCCI would not overlook the young gun's remarkable form for the T20 World Cup squad. Shaw, who showcased great skill in the IPL 2021 tournament for Delhi was snubbed by the selectors who chose to keep him out of the squad for the England tour owing to his lean patch during India's Test series Vs Australia.

Lauding the 21-year-old's performance in IPL 2021, Aakash Chopra said, "I have spoken earlier that Prithvi Shaw will be one of the finds of the tournament, that his strike rate will be the best. And he is standing there only. The way he has batted, six fours off six deliveries, it is not that easy to hit six boundaries in the first over."

“The way he has batted, the skills and fearless approach he has shown, he was taking risks but it did not seem like he was doing so. He has been absolutely sensational. We saw the old Prithvi Shaw, who had scored a century on his Test debut,” he stated.

"If Prithvi Shaw continues batting like this, he will have to be considered for the T20 World Cup. You just can not ignore him now because of the kind of form he has shown, the kind of runs he has put, and the manner in which he has scored those runs,” Chopra added.

Previously, Aakash Chopra had expressed disappointment over the 20-man squad of Team India for the ICC World Test Championship final and missing players like Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, Aakash Chopra said that if he had been Prithvi Shaw he would be shocked and disappointed.

"If I was Prithvi Shaw, I would be slightly surprised and disappointed. I'd actually be thinking 'you haven't given me so many opportunities. Since the Adelaide Test when I got out for 0 and 2, I have not played a single Test,'" said Aakash Chopra.

India Squad For England Tour & WTC Final:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla