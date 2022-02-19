'You Can't Polly': Virat Kohli Trolls Pollard For Sly Run-out Attempt On Rohit Sharma

Former India captain Virat Kohli's voice was captured on the stump mic yet again during the second T20I match against West Indies on Friday. Kohli was heard making fun of West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard after the latter tried to run out his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma. The incident occurred in the 8th over of the first innings when India were batting in the middle at 58-1. Rohit was batting at 19 off 17 balls, while Kohli was on 30 off 19 balls.

Kohli tried to push one off Roston Chase's bowling but the ball deflected off Rohit Sharma and went straight to the bowler. Pollard thought he could run Rohit out and attempted to do so but the Indian skipper was well inside the crease. Reacting to Pollard's action, Kohli quipped, "Can’t run him out like that Polly". Rohit was seen smiling after hearing the banter between his Mumbai Indians teammate and Kohli.

"YOU CAN'T RUN HIM LIKE THAT POLLY" pic.twitter.com/XasccpaEe5 — Cricket Holic (@theCricketHolic) February 18, 2022

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

Rohit was dismissed in the same over after he ended up slicing a delivery up in the sky and Brandon King placed himself underneath to take the catch. Rohit was gone for 19 off 18 balls. Kohli went on to score a magnificent half-century but was eventually dismissed by Chase for 52 off 41 balls.

Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer then forged a crucial partnership and took India from 106-4 to 182-5. The duo scored 76 runs between them before the partnership was broken by Romario Shepherd in the 20th over. Iyer was sent back to the pavilion for 33 off 18 balls. Pant remained unbeaten at 52 off 28 balls.

India set a target of 187 runs for the West Indies to chase down in 20 overs. West Indies started off the innings with a solid partnership before Yuzvendra Chahal struck to remove Kyle Mayer for 9 runs. Brandin King was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 22 off 30 balls.

Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell forged a crucial partnership of 100 runs but couldn't finish the game for West Indies. The visitors lost by just 8 runs, courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar towards the end. Pant was adjudged the player of the match.

