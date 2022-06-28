'You Gave Cricket Fans Several Moments To Cherish': Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Eoin Morgan

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media handle to pay tribute to former England captain Eoin Morgan, who decided to hang his boots from international cricket on June 28. The 2019 World Cup-winning captain said that he believes this was the right time to retire after 'careful deliberation and consideration.'

Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to ex-England captain Eoin Morgan

After Eoin Morgan officially announced his retirement, Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account to congratulate the former England captain for an outstanding career. The 49-year-old hopes Morgan would be successful in whatever he chooses to do after retirement, having given cricketing fans several moments to cherish during his playing days.

Congratulations on a wonderful career, @Eoin16. You gave cricket fans several moments to cherish. Best wishes to you. May your 2nd innings be as successful as the first. pic.twitter.com/zLSvaluZQr — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 28, 2022

Morgan not only led England famously to their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 but has also delivered with the bat across all formats. The 35-year-old has played in 16 Tests, 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is since making his international debut in 2006. The former England skipper has scored 700 runs in red-ball cricket, 7,701 runs in ODIs and 2,458 runs in the shortest format of the game at averages of 30.43, 39.29 and 28.58, respectively. And that is not it, as Morgan has also smacked two Test centuries and 14 in ODIs (47 fifties).

Eoin Morgan decides to retire from international cricket

In a statement issued while England Cricket Board's official website, Eoin Morgan said,

"After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. To call time on what has been without a doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point." From my start in the international arena with Ireland to winning the World Cup in 2019, I have never lost sight of how integral family support is to any international sportsperson. To my Mum and Dad, my wife, Tara, and our family around the world, thank you for your unconditional support throughout the good and more challenging times in my career. Without you all, this incredible journey would not have been possible."