'You Inspired Me': Cricket World Pays Tribute As Former SA Captain Announces Retirement

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a wholesome note about his feelings on Hashim Amla’s retirement. 39-year-old Amla announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday and drew curtains on his cricketing career that lasted over two decades. Amla and De Villiers represented South Africa in many memorable matches during their playing days.

Meanwhile, expressing his thoughts on Amla’s decision to end his career, De Villiers said, “Hashim Amla.. where do I start?! Not easy. Might take me a few days, weeks, months, years. I can literally write a book about you. Humaam, thank you for always being there for me. You’ve always been a brother who made me feel safe in so many ways”.

The former Proteas skipper recalled that people said Amla is a guy with weird technique and claimed he will never last or be consistent. “But then, in your own very unique way, you just walked out there, time and time again and just batted, like only you can. Calm, composed, consistent, gutsy, skilful and humble, always for the team, for your country. You inspired me in a way I can’t explain,” De Villiers added.

In conclusion of his letter, the South Africa legend said, “So, today, I salute you my friend. You served the game to perfection! We can all learn from that. I did. I wish I could bat with you one more time”.

Having played his last International match in 2019, the right-handed batter represented Surrey in County Cricket till 2022. Surrey put out a statement on the star batter’s retirement, while the County Championship shared the video of Amla’s final boundary in the competition. "Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket The legendary South African batter has declared his playing career over. From everyone at Surrey, thank you for everything Hash," Surrey wrote on Twitter.

Amla scored 9282 runs in 124 Test matches, 8113 runs in 181 ODI games, and 1277 runs in 44 T20Is in his career for South Africa. He made his Test debut back in 2004 and played his first ODI game in 2008. He made his first-class debut during the 1999-2000 season.

