'You Set Bar Higher Each Time': Indian Cricket Legends Laud Record-breaker Neeraj Chopra

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra began from where he left off, as he shattered his own national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday. The javelin thrower's latest throw covered a staggering distance of 89.30m, beating the earlier national record of 88.07m he set in Patiala in March last year.

Following Chopra's outstanding performance in the latest event, several Indian cricketers took to their official social media handles to praise the national hero who continues to set the bar higher every time he steps onto the field.

Indian cricketers laud Neeraj Chopra for breaking national record

The golden boy has done it again! New national record. Great going #NeerajChopra — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 14, 2022

Well done @Neeraj_chopra1! You set the bar higher each time you compete 🇮🇳 congratulations on the new record 💪🏻👊🏻👍🏻 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/wKAOKpc82o — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2022

Neeraj Chopra eyes success in Commonwealth Games

After surpassing his own national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games, a delighted Neeraj Chopra said that he would now look to have success in the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

"This was my first competition since the Tokyo Olympics and it went really well as in the first competition itself, I hit my personal best throw and also won the Silver Medal. Now I am aiming for the next few events which would be bigger than this and of course the Commonwealth Games, where I will face a lot of competition," Chopra said while speaking to SAI.

Neeraj Chopra smashes own national record

Neeraj Chopra's first competitive event after just over 10 months was nothing short of extraordinary as he nearly touched the coveted 90m mark, considered as the gold standard in the world of javelin throw. He opened with an impressive 86.92m before sending the spear to 89.30m. His next three attempts were fouls, while he came up with 85.85m in his sixth and final throw.

Finland's 25-year-old Oliver Helander, who has a personal best of 88.02m and season's best of 80.36m, was the surprise winner with the best throw of 89.83m, which he produced in his second attempt. Chopra's 89.30m effort takes him to fifth on the world season leaders' list.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, the pre-event favourite with his world-leading monster throw of 93.07m while winning gold in the Doha Diamond League last month, was third with a best effort of 86.60m. This was Peter's first defeat after seven wins on the trot this season.

2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago was fourth with a best throw of 84.02m, followed by Germany's Julian Weber (84.02m) and Czech Republic's Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (83.91m), who had won silver in Doha with a throw of 90.88m.

Chopra will next take part in the Kourtane Games in Finland on Saturday where he is currently based. He will feature in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. He had earlier trained in the USA and Turkey before shifting base to Finland last month.

