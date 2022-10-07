South Africa began their ODI series with a 9-run victory over India in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6. Chasing 250 to win, India could only manage to score 240/8. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century, but it was wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson who earned plaudits for his great knock.

Sanju Samson came into bat with India reeling at 51/4 in the 18th over of the rain-curtailed 40-over match. Samson started slowly but went after South African bowlers towards the end of the innings. He smashed 20 off the last over when the need was 30. Samson almost took India to victory with his unbeaten knock of 86 runs, however, lack of support from the other end meant India came up short by 9 runs. Following the knock, fans demanded Samson's inclusion in the T20 World Cup team here's what they had to say.

You were always meant to be special...I believe in that and you've proved your worth yet again. Well fought innings



Still a long way to go.Keep shining champ #SanjuSamson ❤️

Not seen anyone after Dhoni, trying to time a chase with such perfection as Sanju did tonight. Hard luck champ, but you have indeed won a lot of heart's today with your brilliant effort

and "Sanju Samson" is not in your T20 world cup team because you prefer पर्ची प्लेयर पंत

still sanju samson deserves place in t20 wc squad 🫡 played better than rishabh pant 100X

India vs South Africa 1st ODI match highlights

Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl in the rain-hit 40-over-a-side match. India had an upper hand in the match after reducing South Africa to 110 for 4 in 22.4 overs. However, a brilliant partnership from before David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen brought the innings back on track. Both batsmen added 139 runs for the fifth wicket. Miller remained unbeaten on 75 runs off 63 balls, while Klaasen played an unbeaten knock of 74 runs off 65 balls to guide South Africa to 249 for 4. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 2/35 from eight overs. However, it was the death bowling and also fielding which let down the men in blue. The Indian bowlers leaked 54 runs in the last five overs and also dropped as many as four catches in the outfield.

India had a disastrous start to their run chase, losing both Shubman Gill (3) and skipper Shikhar Dhawan (4) early to be reduced to 8 for 2 inside six overs. Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Gill in the third over, Dhawan inside-edged one onto his stumps from a Wayne Parnell delivery in the sixth over.

Ishan Kishan and debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad put together a 48-run partnership for the third wicket before Gaikwad was stumped by Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Tabraiz Shamsi. Shreyas Iyer then smashed a 37-ball 50 and together with Sanju Samson shared 67 runs for the fifth wicket to keep India in the hunt. Iyer's innings ended with a simple catch to Rabada at mid-on off Lungi Ngidi's bowling. However, Samson and Thakur kept India in the hunt with an attacking 93-run partnership of just 64 balls for the sixth wicket. With India needing 45 off the last three overs, Ngidi dismissed Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav in successive balls to hand South Africa the upper hand. Needing 30 off the last over, Samson tried his best, smashing one six and three fours but to no avail.