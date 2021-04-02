Last Updated:

'You'll Hit COVID For A Six': Ex-Pak Skipper Prays For Sachin Tendulkar's Quick Recovery

Highlighting Sachin's glorious onslaught against 'World's best bowlers' when he was 16, Wasim Akram remarked that the Master Blaster would hit COVID-19 for six

Jitesh Vachhatani
Wasim Akram

In a message to his on-field rival, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram wished for Sachin Tendulkar's early recovery after the legendary Indian cricketer was hospitalized on Friday morning having contracted the Coronavirus. Highlighting Sachin's glorious onslaught against 'World's best bowlers' when he was just 16, Wasim Akram remarked that the Master Blaster would hit COVID-19 for a six as well. 

The former Pakistan skipper also remembered the 10th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup victory and said that it would be 'great' if Sachin could celebrate the day with the hospital staff and asked him to send a picture if he does so. Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar informed that he has been hospitalized as a matter of precaution under medical advice. The batting maestro had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27. 

The batting maestro had taken to his social media accounts last week to confirm that he tested positive for coronavirus. The ex-India captain had mentioned that he tested positive following mild symptoms. The 47-year-old had also mentioned that all the other members of his home had tested negative. The player was under home quarantine, wherein he was following all the protocols recommended by his doctors.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," Tendulkar had tweeted. 

Following Tendulkar, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and his younger brother Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the COVID-19. It is to be noted that all were part of the India Legends during the Road Safety World Series in which Tendulkar's squad clinched the title in the final and defeated Sri Lanka. 

