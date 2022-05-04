Young Arjun Tendulkar And Prithvi Shaw's Photo From 2011 World Cup Final Is Going Viral

More than 10 years after India's historic win at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, a picture has gone viral on the internet showing Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Indian opener Prithvi Shaw watching the match live from the stadium. In the picture, Prithvi can be seen watching the match while sitting alongside Arjun. Both Prithvi and Arjun looked engrossed in the final as they watched the match together live from the Wankhede Stadium.

The picture had initially gone viral on social media last year, following which Prithvi had revealed that he watched the 2011 World Cup final with Arjun, Sara, and Anjali, Sachin's wife, and children. Prithvi had told ESPNcricinfo that he watched the match with Arjun, Sara, and Anjali while sitting right next to the players' balcony. Both Arjun and Prithvi went on to play senior cricket together for the Mumbai Ranji team. Prithvi also found the opportunity to play for India at the U-19 level and senior level.

Prithvi and Arjun's career

Prithvi was part of the Indian U-19 squad that won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2018. Prithvi was the captain of the youth side. He was then purchased by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and even played a few matches for India at the highest level. Prithvi, however, couldn't cement his place in the Indian squad because of the kind of competition at the top of the batting order.

As far as Prithvi is concerned, the Mumbai opener is presently out-of-favour as Team India's opener because of his poor show of form on the international stage. Prithvi is currently busy playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, where he has scored 259 runs in 9 matches at an average of 28.78. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer for his franchise.

Arjun, on the other hand, is part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL. He has not played a single game for the franchise. Arjun was bought for Rs. 40 lakh by the five-time champions in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Arjun is also part of Mumbai's senior domestic team.

Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter/@@mipaltan