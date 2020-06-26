Young Zak Crawley Wants To Break Into England's Top Three Despite Cut-throat Competition

England's young batsman Zak Crawley is aware of the cut-throat competition to break into the side's top-three but is remaining hopeful as England gear up to take on West Indies. International cricket is set to resume after a three-month-long gap with England hosting the West Indies for a three-match Test series. Young Zak Crawley, who has one fifty to his name in four Test appearances, believes he has the ability to strike claim to be in England's top-three as the team returned to full-fledged training on Thursday.

READ | Jofra Archer All Set To Join England Team At Southampton As COVID Test Returns Negative

Zak Crawley eyes berth in top-three

Speaking to SkySports, Zak Crawley expressed hope of being picked in the playing XI, especially in the top three. With a career-best score of 66 runs in a game against South Africa, Zak Crawly admitted that he would face tough competition from other players but said he will remain hopeful as there were six games to play. The young batman revealed that he was going to use the nets session and the warm-up game as a tool to stake a claim in the top three.

READ | MS Dhoni's Academy To Go 'online' From On July 2, Plans To Revive Dubai Branch Too: Report

Crawley is aware that he has stand out to grab a place in England top order. "It's great to see. I remember the Australia team of the early 2000s - some really good players didn't get in that side and that is why they were so strong. "They had such good training environments, where everyone is always trying to improve and it feels like we have something similar at the moment. We've got strength in depth and that's what pushes you harder," he said.

READ | BCB Launches App To Bring 'all Players Under One Umbrella'; Track COVID Symptoms & Fitness

Crawley wants recreational cricket to resume

It's time that the government lifts ban on recreational cricket, says England batsman Zak Crawley, who feels cricket is a game which can be played with precautions. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said recreational cricket cannot be played since cricket balls are a "natural vector" of coronavirus. "I'd like to see that decision reserved to get community cricket back on. The England players are well aware of it - we have friends who want to play. I feel like it's time to bring it back," Crawley was quoted as saying by the BBC. "You can social distance easily in cricket. You can't put saliva on the ball at the international level, and you could easily do that at the community level."

READ | 'Felt Like Myself After Long Time': Rohit Sharma Relishes Return To Field Post Lockdown