Youngsters In The Team Felt 'intimidated' By 'disciplinarian' Anil Kumble: Virat Kohli

Vinod Rai, the former in-charge of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) at the BCCI, has revealed sensational details about the infamous rift between Virat Kohli and former head coach Anil Kumble. In his book, 'Not Just a Nightwatchman — My Innings in the BCCI', Rai shed light on the controversy, revealing that Kohli had informed him that the younger members of the team were "intimidated" working under Kumble and his "disciplinarian" style of coaching.

The former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), who was tasked with leading Indian cricket for three years in the wake of the 2013 IPL match-fixing scandal, revealed it was conveyed to him by the then captain Virat Kohli that Kumble was too much of a disciplinarian and that players were not happy working with him. Kohli allegedly told Rai that the younger members of the team were intimidated by Kumble's coaching style.

"In my conversations with the captain and team management, it was conveyed that Kumble was too much of a disciplinarian and hence the team members were not too happy with him."

"I had spoken to Virat Kohli on the issue and he did mention that the younger members of the team felt intimidated by the way he worked with them," Rai wrote in his book, as reported by Indian Express.

'Kumble was obviously upset'

Meanwhile, the former IAS officer has also mentioned Kumble's version in his book claiming that the former India cricketer was upset with the way the issue had panned out. Rai revealed that Kumble felt he had been treated "unfairly" and that a captain or a team should not be given so much importance. Rai further stated that Kumble had told him that it was his job as a head coach to bring discipline and professionalism to the team.

"We had long conversations with Kumble after he had returned from the UK. He was obviously upset about the manner in which the entire episode had panned out. He felt he had been unfairly treated and a captain or team should not be given so much importance. It was the duty of the coach to bring discipline and professionalism into the team and as a senior, his views should have been respected by the players," Rai wrote.

Kumble, who was appointed the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team in 2016, stepped down a year later after the side's crushing defeat in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. In his resignation letter, Kumble wrote that he was informed about the reservations that the captain had with his coaching style, adding "I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach".

