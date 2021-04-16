Youngsters Riyan Parag & Prithvi Shaw Exchange Pleasantries After Riveting DC-RR Game

Quick links:
(Image Courtesy: Twitter@IPL)
Youngsters Riyan Parag, and, Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable outing with the bat during the IPL 2021 clash between northern rivals Rajasthan Royals, and, Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday where both of them were dismissed for just two runs for them and coincidentally, both of them could only last for five deliveries.
While both did not have a good match, they ensured that they showed a great amount of sportsmanship at the end of the game.
After RR's thrilling three-wicket win over DC, both Parag and, Shaw exchanged pleasantries in the middle and seemingly had a hilarious conversation. However, what really stood out here was that both were seen smiling during their interaction. The image was posted by the Indian Premier League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.
Light moments feat. @ParagRiyan & @PrithviShaw ðŸ˜„ after an entertaining thriller as we sign-off from the Wankhede ðŸŸï¸#SpiritofCricket #VIVOIPL #RRvDC @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/xvPrbuo30x— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2021
Even the netizens were very impressed with this gesture as they came forward and heaped praise on the youngsters. Here are some of the reactions.
A disciplined effort with the ball from Rajasthan restricted the Delhi Capitals to a below-par 147/8 from their 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant being the only half-centurion for his side (51 off 32).
In reply, the inaugural edition's champions were reduced to 42/5 and that is when middle-order batsman David Miller ignited their hopes as he went on to score a 43-ball 62 at a strike rate of 144.19. His counter-attacking knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums. In the end, Morris added finishing touches with an unbeaten 18-ball 36 at a strike rate of 200 as RR got past the finish line in the final over with two balls to spare, and by the virtue of this win, the Sanju Samson-led side registered their first win if IPL 2021.
(Image Courtesy: Twitter@IPL)
