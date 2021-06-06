Younis Khan Reveals Why Pakistan Fans Wanted Him To Get Out In Test Match Against India

Former Pakistan batsman Younis Khan recalled an incident when Pakistani fans wanted him to get out early during a Test match against arch-rival India. Khan, while speaking to a Pakistani TV channel, said that fans of Pakistan cricket wanted him to give away his wicket so they could see the charismatic Shahid Afridi bat. Khan said he was probably batting at 150 when fans started shouting and urging Indian bowlers to get him out. Khan said his partner Mohammad Yousuf, who had scored 170 odd runs and was moving towards a double-century, also bore the brunt of fans, who wanted either of the batters to get out so Afridi could come to the crease.

'Was amazed by the reaction'

Khan said that he was left "amazed" by the reaction of the fans, who wanted him to give away his wicket just so they could see Shahid Afridi bat. Khan said he was about to get a 200 against India in Pakistan but people wanted Shahid Afridi in the middle even if it cost his wicket. Khan said after Afridi came to the crease, he hit a few sixes and got out, and "amazingly" the crowd left with him. They basically wanted to see Afridi bat, which they got, adding "I was nearing my double-hundred in front of an empty stadium".

Khan was most likely referring to the second Test match between India and Pakistan, which was played in 2006 in Faisalabad. It is the only Test match where both Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf have a century under their belts. However, a few details revealed by Khan about the Test match doesn't match with the scorecard as Mohammad Yousuf never reached 170 and Shahid Afridi was dismissed for just 1 run in the second innings when the Mardan-born cricketer was nearing his double-century.

Khan scored an impressive 194 runs in the second innings of the match before being dismissed lbw by RP Singh. Mohammad Yousuf scored 126 runs in the same innings, where Afridi was dismissed for just 1 run. However, Afridi had scored 156 runs in the first innings of the same match, which would have prompted the crowd to chant his name while Khan and Yousuf were batting in the second innings.

(Image Credit: AP)

