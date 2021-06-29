Younis Khan Sheds Light On Fight With Hasan Ali And Subsequent Resignation As Pak Coach

Former cricketer Younis Khan, who recently resigned as the batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team, has finally opened up on his alleged spat with pacer Hasan Ali. Khan, while speaking to BoI News, said Hasan Ali had apologised to him after the altercation in South Africa, adding "I had forgiven him". Khan claimed his spat with the Islamabad United bowler is not the reason for his abrupt resignation from the position, which has left the Babar Azam-led side without a batting coach for the England series. The use of the incident as a possible reason for his resignation, according to the 43-year-old, is "surprising" to him.

'Heated argument between the two'

According to reports, Khan was involved in a spat with Hasan Ali during Pakistan's tour of South Africa earlier this year. The incident occurred after Hasan Ali allegedly refused to take the ice bath recommended by Younis Khan, resulting in a heated argument between the two. Earlier, a Pakistani sports journalist named Saj Sadiq had suggested that the spat could be one of the reasons behind Khan's abrupt resignation. "The incident occurred after Hasan Ali allegedly refused to take the ice bath recommended by Younis Khan, resulting in a heated argument between the two," Sadiq had said.

Reports state that one of the reasons why Younis Khan resigned is due to an argument with Hassan Ali after the pace-bowler allegedly refused to take an ice bath during the tour of South Africa #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2021

However, now the former Pakistan batting coach has confirmed the spat with Hasan Ali has got nothing to do with his decision to resign. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier announced without citing any reason that Khan was parting ways with the national team. "It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a press release.

Khan was appointed the batting coach of the Pakistan national team in June last year right before the country's tour of England. The contract was extended in November and Khan was supposed to coach Pakistan until at least the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. However, due to some private reasons, Khan has decided to part ways with the PCB months before the start of the marquee event. Khan is one of the most prolific batsmen Pakistan has ever had. He remains the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket.

(Image Credit: HasanAli/FB/AP)

