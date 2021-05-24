'Your Smile Lights Up My Life': Wriddhiman Saha Posts Adorable Birthday Wish For Daughter

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha posted heartwarming birthday wishes for his daughter Mia on Sunday sharing a photo from her birthday celebrations. In the post, Saha wished his daughter saying that whenever he felt down he thought of her, adding that her smile lit up his life.

Whenever I am feeling down in life, I just think of you, because your smile lights up my life. Happy birthday my dearest, Mia 💕 pic.twitter.com/Gqz7O3xdgi — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 23, 2021

During the IPL 2021 season, Saha who played for SunRisers Hyderabad had tested positive for COVID-19. The news of Saha testing positive came the day the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to indefinitely post the Indian Premier League season owing to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the contingents. While it is not clear when the remaining leg of the IPL 2021 season will be scheduled, BCCI sources are hoping for September this year subject to the COVID-19 situation and the ICC T20 World Cup.

After his treatment and quarantine, Saha finally reunited with his family on May 20 in Kolkata. "Feels great to back with fam!" he said as he shared a picture with his family featuring his wife and two daughters.

Saha selected in WTC squad

Meanwhile, the Bengal-based cricketer has been selected for the 20-man India squad for the WTC final and the subsequent five-match Test series against England. He will be acting as a backup for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who had consolidated his position after his remarkable stint against Australia and England.

Here is the full India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.