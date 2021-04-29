'Your Support Helped Me Then': Sachin Tendulkar Makes Heartful Contribution Against COVID

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday took to his official Twitter handle and said that he has contributed funds to "Oxygen Mission". The Master Blaster said, "I've helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reached out to many more hospitals in India." Stating that the second wave of Coronavirus has put the country's healthcare system under immense pressure, he said that providing Oxygen for a large number of serious COVID-19 patients is the need of the hour.

Sachin Tendulkar donates funds to 'Mission Oxygen'

Informing that a group of over 250 young entrepreneurs have launched "Mission Oxygen" to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country. "It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion," Tendulkar added.

Sachin Tendulkar said, "Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic."

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so har has registered over 1,83,76,524 positive cases, out of which, 1,50,86,878 have successfully recovered and 2,04,832 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,79,257 new cases, 2,69,507 fresh cases and 3,645 deaths. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus patients in the country is 30,84,814.

(Image: Twitter: @sachin_rt, PTI)