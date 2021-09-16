'Your Voice Will Be Missed': Tendulkar And Harsha Bhogle React To Holding's Retirement

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to their official Twitter accounts on Thursday, to pay a tribute to legendary West Indies cricketer Michael Holding, who announced his retirement from commentary and broadcasting. Holding was a part of the cricket commentary panel for Sky Sports for more than 20 years and cited the reason that his age doesn’t allow him to be on the road for covering matches anymore. Holding took up commentary as a career after retiring from cricket in 1987 and was widely respected for putting his point of view across unbiasedly.

Tendulkar in his message for Holding on Twitter congratulated Holding for completing a wonderful career in broadcasting. He added that Holding’s voice will be missed by the millions of cricket fans across the globe. He also expressed his love for Holding’s words, as he always put his point forward in an unbiased and balanced manner. Tendulkar concluded his tweet by wishing Holding a healthy life and urging him to enjoy his retirement.

Congratulations on a wonderful career in broadcasting, Michael Holding. Your voice will be missed by millions across the globe.



I loved the way you put your point of view across, and found your opinions unbiased and balanced.



Take care, stay healthy and enjoy your retirement. pic.twitter.com/MsYcZoPeat — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the widely famous cricket commentator from India Harsha Bhogle posted a video on his Twitter account in order to send out a message to Holding. In the video, Bhogle said, “Michie to me, you were always cricket in rhythm. I know you had that perfect bowling action, smooth, graceful, designed to deliver the perfect cricket ball, but in broadcasting, you were all that and much more”. He further appreciated Holding's voice and accent which made Bhogle think that everyone in Jamaica speaks like Michael Holding. He added that Holding was always fair, fearless, crisp, and concise, always spoke with conviction, but was also a good man from the heart. Bhogle further recalled his first full series as a TV broadcaster in 1994 when he met Holding, who was very good to a young man like Bhogle. He further wished Holding a wonderful life post-retirement.

Watch the full video posted by Harsha Bhogle-

Michael Holding, on the field and in the commentary box, was cricket in rhythm. A small tribute to say thank you. pic.twitter.com/20DioMPf3Z — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 16, 2021

Michael Holding represented West Indies from 1975 to 1987, playing 60 Test matches and 102 ODI matches in the process. He was regarded as one of the greatest pace bowlers in the history of cricket, as he picked 249 wickets in the Test format and 142 wickets in ODIs. He was nicknamed the ‘Whispering Death’ because of his silent, light-footed run-up and his smooth and extremely fast action. After retiring from cricket as a player, he donned the mic as a cricket commentator in 1988 with a producer friend’s radio channel. He further bettered his career in commentary by making his TV debut in 1990 when cricket was broadcasted in the Caribbean for the first time.

