'You're Talking About ICC, He Hasn't Even Won An IPL': Raina Opines On Kohli's Captaincy

Former Team India all-rounder Suresh Raina weighed in on skipper Virat Kohli in a recent interview saying that the 'No. 1 batsman in the world' had achieved a lot in his captaincy. Backing Kohli's skills post the ICC WTC Final 2021 defeat, Raina stated that the captain needed to be given 'more time' and added that he had not even won an IPL trophy yet.

"I think he has been the No. 1 captain. His record proves that he has achieved a lot. I think he is the No. 1 batsman in the world. You're talking about an ICC trophy but he hasn't even won an IPL yet. I feel that he needs to be given some time," Suresh Raina told News24 Sports.

"There are 2-3 World Cups taking place one after the other - two T20 World Cups and then the 50-over World Cup. It's not easy to reach the final - sometimes you miss out on a few things," he added.

Moreover, Raina also opined on the relentless rains in Southhampton, ruling them out as a cause of India's defeat. "The WTC final was one such example. People said it was because of the conditions but I feel there was something lacking in batting. The bigger batsmen will have to stitch partnerships and take responsibilities," he stated.

India vs New Zealand WTC final

New Zealand pacers demolished the Indian batting line-up on a seamer-friendly pitch in England despite Team India having some of the superstars of the game. Beating India by 8 wickets, courtesy of the Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson who alone took a total of 7 wickets including a five-wicket haul, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Trent Boult successfully restricted the leaking of runs during their long spells. In the end, Blackcaps batters were left with a low total of just 139 runs to chase with the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor finishing the job. After their WTC 2021 defeat, Virat Kohli & co. are now slated to play a five-match Test series against England away from home in August, which will also mark the beginning of the next cycle of the World Test Championship.