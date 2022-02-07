'You're Very Greedy': Harbhajan's Playful Banter On Kumble's 10 Wicket-haul Anniversary

Anil Kumble is ranked among legendary spinners due to his decorated career while playing for India. The leg spinner finished 468 wickets and is ranked fourth in the all-time list and third in the list of spinners behind Shane Warne and Muthiah Murlidharan. Apart from achieving the wicket milestone, Anil Kumble also holds the record of being the second bowler and the first Indian to pick up 10 wickets in an innings behind England's Jim Laker. The former India cricketer achieved the feat on February 7, 1999 against Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. Let's take a detour of the iconic moment.

India vs Pakistan: Anil Kumble's 10 wickets record

Anil Kumble finished the innings with the figures of 10/74 and had match figures of 14/149 as India were looking to defend the target of 421 runs in the 4th innings. The second innings saw India pile up 339 runs with Sadgopan Ramesh scoring 92 runs and Sourav Ganguly scoring an unbeaten 62 runs, leaving Pakistan to chase down 420 runs to win the match.

Pakistan started strong with a 101-run-opening stand between Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar before Kumble caused carnage as he ran through the visitor’s line-up. From 101/0 to Pakistan were128/6 in no time. Wasim Akram did show some fightback with 38 runs but to no effect as Pakistan were bowled out for 207. Kumble's historic feat helped India beat Pakistan 212 runs and level the series at 1-1. The BCCI took to Twitter and shared the video of the iconic bowling effort by former India coach.

Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at Anil Kumble

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was also part of India's bowling line-up in that iconic Test. The off-spinner, who was then playing only his 4th Test, bowled 18 overs but went wicketless in the final innings. Taking to social media on Monday, Harbhajan teased Kumble, joking that the leg-spinner was greedy and did not allow him to get into the wickets column on the thrilling day of Test cricket in New Delhi.

What a day it was ⭐️ 🇮🇳@anilkumble1074 aap bhut greedy ho 10 k 10 le leya😂.. mujhe 1 to lene dete.. Proud of u Anil Bhai 🙌🙌 https://t.co/UHWpzWUUPP — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 7, 2022

Anil Kumble stats

The Karnataka cricketer scalped 619 wickets in 132-test matches and ranks behind the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (800), Shane Warne from Australia (708) and James Anderson of England (632) in terms of wickets. Kumble remains one of the most successful bowlers in the history of Indian cricket having taken 956 wickets from a total of 403 matches from 1990 to 2008.

