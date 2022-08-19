'You've Got To Catch Up': Jadeja Says Dhawan Needs To Follow Sachin Tendulkar's Approach

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja on Thursday highlighted a similarity between Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan after the first ODI against Zimbabwe. Dhawan, who forged an unbeaten 192-run partnership with Shubman Gill to help India win by 10 wickets, showed that he is still an indispensable part of the Indian ODI team. Talking about Dhawan's performance in the match, Jadeja said the left-handed batter is doing exactly what Sachin Tendulkar did when young players like Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni came into the side.

Jadeja said Dhawan like Sachin has changed the pace at which he used to play. Jadeja recalled how Sachin reinvented himself after the arrival of young players into the team. Jadeja said there always comes a period when a player has got to change the way he used to play in order to keep up with the younger lot. Jadeja said he can see Dhawan doing exactly the same thing and trying to push himself to keep up with the next generation.

'You can see the same with Shikhar'

"There will always be a period where you are re-energised and you've got to change your game because the next generation is always quicker, faster, smarter. And they always push you. A good example is going back to Sachin Tendulkar. Think of him when Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, and all these guys came in. He did exactly the same thing in his career. He had to reinvent himself, changed the pace at which he was playing the game to keep up with the younger lot," Jadeja said after the match.

"You've got to catch up. Sometimes as a senior player you tend to take it easy, you've been around for so long... You stagnate at a certain place. But when that next generation comes, it starts pushing you. The first time was when Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly came in and the next change was when Yuvraj, Sehwag, and Dhoni came in. And you can see the same with Shikhar," he added.

Dhawan is currently the highest run-scorer in ODIs for India in 2022 with 469 runs. He scored an unbeaten 81 runs in the first ODI against Zimbabwe to notch up his 38th ODI fifty and third in the last four innings. Dhawan had scored 97 and 58 runs in two ODIs against West Indies late last month.

Image: PTI/AP