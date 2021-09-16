You've Seen Anil Kumble & Wasim Jaffer Play Cricket; Now WATCH Them Sing 'Chalte Chalte'

With only three days to go for the resumption of IPL 2021 Phase 2, Punjab Kings Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble and batting coach Wasim Jaffer were seen enjoying a Karaoke night. Almost cricketers have joined their respective franchises and have started training in a strict bio-bubble. However, various franchises have come up with their own fun activity to keep the players and coaching staff entertained and refreshed. Similarly, Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer were seen enjoying Karaoke night.

In the video shared by the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer can be seen singing Kishore Kumar's famous song Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna. PBKS shared the video on its Instagram with the caption, "Two cricketing legends on a different wicket" naming the event PBKS Karaoke.

Anil Kumble on cricket and technology

During a zoom session organized by Deakin University South Asia, Kumble had opined that the game of cricket will become more dependent on technology going into the future. The veteran gave an example of the Decision Review System (DRS), which was introduced to reduce the number of umpiring errors. Back in 2008, the DRS was used for the first time during a match between India and Sri Lanka at SSC, Colombo.

"There is the influence of DRS (Decision Review System) already in cricket and I am sure there will be a more technological influence on decision making as we go along," Kumble was quoted as saying.

"Also, the fact about players' acceptance of being a part of this innovation, otherwise you will be left behind. I know this, we are still sort of having that debate over, is this too much technology in sport or should I just go back to my own belief that "ok I just watch the ball, hit the ball, that's the simple way," he mentioned.

The PBKS Director of Cricket also said that one may fall behind if one doesn’t adapt to technological advancements. "Yes, that's the simple way, but then I think, if you don't sort of adapt to technology that's coming in and used the technology for the good of the game, I think people will be left behind."

(Image: punjabkingsipl-Instagram)