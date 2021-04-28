Yusuf Pathan Impresses Netizens By Revealing His Way Of Helping In Fighting COVID-19

During the ongoing IPL 2021 season, India is battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation, as people from all walks of life are coming forward to help curb the situation. During this time, members of the cricketing world are also trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. India saw players from the IPL 2021 like Pat Cummins donate to the PM Cares Fund along with IPL commentator and former cricketer Aakash Chopra’s donation to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

Free Food Kits in Vadodara available

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan has also made a similar effort by posting a tweet about helping people who are in need of Food Kits in Vadodara. Yusuf Pathan, through his tweet, informed the availability of Food Kits for all the people in Vadodara that are affected by COVID-19. He also informed that his father's Trust, Mehmoodkhan S Pathan Public Charitable Trust will be providing the food kit free of cost to all the people in Vadodara who need it. Yusuf Pathan has provided 2 contact numbers and given a time frame of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to contact him.

For those affected with COVID-19 in VADODARA and require assistance with Food Kit can contact our father's Trust Mehmoodkhan S Pathan Public Charitable Trust. I urge everyone to please remain calm in these difficult times and take care of yourself and people around you. pic.twitter.com/Cm6s4SWtJf — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 28, 2021

Yusuf Pathan Covid positive report in March

Earlier on March 27, Yusuf Pathan informed the fans that he tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. After testing positive, Yusuf Pathan had quarantined himself at home while taking all the necessary precaution and medication. The Yusuf Pathan Covid announcement came on the same day when Sachin Tendulkar tested positive too.

I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required.



I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 27, 2021

Irfan Pathan also tested positive for COVID-19

Both the players had taken part in the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 alongside Irfan Pathan and S. Badrinath where they shared the same dressing room. Subsequently, Badrinath and Irfan Pathan also tested positive. Irfan informed the same to his fans on March 29.

All the players had played in the final of the Road Safety Series against the Sri Lanka Legends in Raipur. The India Legends won the match by 14 runs where Yusuf Pathan scored a brilliant 62 runs from 36 balls. Both Yusuf and Irfan Pathan took 2 wickets each in the match that took place on March 21.

Yusuf Pathan retirement

Yusuf Pathan had played the series just after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket on Feb 26, 2021. Yusuf Pathan was an integral part of the T20 World Cup of 2007 and the ODI World Cup of 2011. The Yusuf Pathan retirement news was talked about by fans while cherishing his memorable moments in Indian cricket. He thanked everyone that showed love and support to him throughout his cricket journey.

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021

