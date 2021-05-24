Yusuf Pathan Scored Fastest IPL Fifty To Help KKR Secure Spot In Playoffs In 2014

On this day in 2014, Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan scored the then fastest IPL half-century to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secure the second spot in the playoffs. Pathan had hit his fifty off just 15 balls, which the quickest IPL half-century until Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul smashed a 14-ball 51 runs in 2018. Pathan went on to score 72 runs off just 22 balls with a whopping strike rate of 327.27. In the end, KKR won the match by 4 wickets with 34 balls remaining.

Yusuf Pathan today:

1 1 1 1 6 1 4 6 4 6 2 6 1 4 6 6 4 4 2 0 6 W

Balls-22

Runs-72

SR-327.27

Dots-2

1s-6

2s-2

4s-5

6s-7#KKRvsSRH #IPL — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 24, 2014

KKR's road to victory

As far as the match is concerned, KKR had won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR bowlers managed to restrict Hyderabad for 160/7 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, Venugopal Rao, and skipper Daren Sammy contributed 20 odd runs each with the bat. Jason Holder chipped in with 16 runs towards the end. KKR bowlers Morne Morkel, Vinay Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, and Ryan ten Doeschate took one wicket each, while Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav went wicket-less.

When KKR batsmen came to bat in the second innings, openers Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir scored 41 and 28 runs respectively, providing their team a solid start in the powerplay. After Gambhir and Manish Pandey were dismissed, Yusuf Pathan came to the crease and put up a show that had never been displayed in the IPL. Pathan scored seven sixes and five boundaries to accumulate 72 runs before he was sent back by Karn Sharma. However, the damage was already done and the match was finished by Suryakumar Yadav at the end, who remained not out at 12. Pathan was adjudged the player of the match.

KKR chased down 160 runs in 14.2 overs, which also propelled the team to the number two spot on the points table. The Gautam Gambhir-led team eventually went on to win the tournament for the second time in history. KKR defeated erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, which is now known as Punjab Kings, in the final of IPL 2014.

(Image Credit: BCCI)

