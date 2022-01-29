Yusuf Pathan Smashes 95-metre Six Off Brett Lee, Gets Dancing Ovation From Irfan; WATCH

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan gave a dancing ovation to his brother Yusuf Pathan during the Legends League Cricket 2022 match on Thursday. The brother duo of Irfan and Yusuf are plying their trade for India Maharajas in the ongoing Legends League Cricket which features retired cricketers from across the world.

While chasing a mammoth total of 228 runs against the World Giants in a do-or-die clash, the explosive hitter Yusuf Pathan did what he is known for by smashing the ball all over the park. Leading India in the absence of Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf played a captain's inning by smashing 45 runs off 22 balls which included two boundaries and five maximums. One of his five sixes that caught the attention of all the fans was against the Australian pacer Brett Lee coming in the 12th over of India’s chase. It was a huge 95-meter six dispatched into the stands coming off a length ball from Lee.

That six made Irfan Pathan get up from his seat to celebrate by giving a dancing ovation. Irfan performed bhangra to appreciate and enjoy his brother’s six.

LLC 2022: Brett Lee holds his nerves in final over to knock out India Maharajas from tournament

As mentioned earlier, India Maharajas were chasing a massive target of 228 runs in a must-win game. Wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha gave the perfect start to India by scoring 95 runs off 51 deliveries as he fell short by five runs for his second century of the tournament. He was lent a supporting hand by Yusuf, who amassed 45 off 22, and Irfan, who smashed the fastest fifty of the season in just 18 balls.

India Maharajas were cruising towards an easy win as they required eight from the final over against Brett Lee and with Irfan on strike. However, Lee held his nerves to dismiss Irfan Pathan and conceded only two runs to help World Giants win the game.

Despite all the efforts, India ended up on the losing side and was knocked out from the tournament. The World Giants will now take on the Asia Lions in the finals of the Legends League Cricket on Saturday, 29th January 2022.

Image: Twitter